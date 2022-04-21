Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.81

Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.81 and last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 38598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.69.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.80 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.40 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.91%. Switch’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 420.00%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,229,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,658,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,692,539.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Switch in the 4th quarter worth about $165,682,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 4,985.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 87.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,000 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 270.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

