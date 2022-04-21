Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.09

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.09 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 17.15 ($0.22). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.23), with a volume of 130,875 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.46.

About Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM)

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; d2p, an antimicrobial technology for a suite of masterbatches for the healthcare industry, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire; and d2t, an anti-counterfeiting system.

