Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.09

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.09 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 17.15 ($0.22). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.23), with a volume of 130,875 shares.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.46.
About Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM)
See Also
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.