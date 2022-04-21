Synchrony Financial Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

Synchrony Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Synchrony Financial to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.80. 5,372,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,009,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.23.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.53.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

