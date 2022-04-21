Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

NYSE SYF traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,318,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,009,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.20. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.