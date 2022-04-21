System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Major Shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. Sells 563,264 Shares

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 563,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $7,880,063.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,618,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,392,898.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of System1 stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,723. System1, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.82.

Get System1 alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.