Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.82

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $806.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47.

Tattooed Chef ( NASDAQ:TTCF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 15.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTCF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,240,000 after acquiring an additional 142,260 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 189,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 129,367 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 562,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 88,572 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the third quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

