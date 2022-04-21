Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.82

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $806.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTCF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,240,000 after acquiring an additional 142,260 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 189,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 129,367 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 562,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 88,572 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the third quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)
Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.
