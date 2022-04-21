TD Securities Raises Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$135.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$132.33.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

TSE:CCA opened at C$113.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$95.50 and a one year high of C$123.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$104.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$103.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.