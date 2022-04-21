TD Securities Upgrades Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) to Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from €62.00 ($66.67) to €63.00 ($67.74) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Spin Master stock opened at $37.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.48. Spin Master has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

