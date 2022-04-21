TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80 billion-$15.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.05 billion.TD SYNNEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.650 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Cross Research upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.45. 3,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $96.09 and a 12-month high of $130.93.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $98,434.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hau L. Lee sold 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $117,073.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,707 shares of company stock valued at $684,087 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 80,957 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at $2,233,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 10,219 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $661,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

