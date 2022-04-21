Team Heretics Fan Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $91,354.00 (TH)

Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 21st. Team Heretics Fan Token has a market cap of $308,108.54 and $91,354.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001681 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Team Heretics Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00045579 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.78 or 0.07383999 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,503.02 or 1.00212243 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00035293 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Coin Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. The official website for Team Heretics Fan Token is teamheretics.com . Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics

Team Heretics Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Team Heretics Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Team Heretics Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Team Heretics Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Team Heretics Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Team Heretics Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.