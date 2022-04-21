Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.80

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$27.80 and last traded at C$27.80, with a volume of 11344 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCS shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Tecsys from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Tecsys in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Tecsys from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.60.

Get Tecsys alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.04. The stock has a market cap of C$404.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Tecsys ( TSE:TCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$35.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tecsys Company Profile (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.