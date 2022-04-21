Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target Lowered to SEK 130 at Barclays

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from SEK 160 to SEK 130 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a SEK 125 price objective (up from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating and set a SEK 121 price target (down from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.67.

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 9.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

