Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) traded down 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.56 and last traded at $18.76. 7,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 921,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.48.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,427,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $331,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612,655 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,644,363 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,284,000 after acquiring an additional 321,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 13.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,137,000 after acquiring an additional 298,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 16.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,319,000 after acquiring an additional 280,259 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,908,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.