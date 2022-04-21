Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.860-$7.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 billion-$19.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.85 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.86-7.03 EPS.

THC traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.10. 62,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,582. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day moving average of $78.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.00.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 795,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,013,000 after acquiring an additional 178,273 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after buying an additional 454,329 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

