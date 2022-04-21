Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.180-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80 billion-$5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.860-$7.030 EPS.

THC stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.19. 58,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.00.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

