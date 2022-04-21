TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Down 7.4%

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) fell 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.94 and last traded at $4.97. 8,938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 517,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $506.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.60.

In related news, CEO Paul B. Prager acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul B. Prager acquired 396,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $3,076,428.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 1,022,335 shares of company stock worth $7,793,926 over the last three months. 14.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WULF. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at $12,340,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at $4,212,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,000. Institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc is based in Easton, Maryland.

