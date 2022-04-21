Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Acquires 7,928 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 2.4% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owned 0.13% of S&P Global worth $146,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI traded down $6.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $390.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $363.54 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.62.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $454.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

