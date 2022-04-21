Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Grows Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd boosted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $47,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLD traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.07. 258,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,467. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.55. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $165.01 and a 12-month high of $284.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.50.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

