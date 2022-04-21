Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Purchases 46,889 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 46,889 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for 2.2% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $132,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 318.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 85,300 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at $5,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 401,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 53,610 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,446,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.54.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

CP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.