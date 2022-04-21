Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $1,260.00 at Piper Sandler

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TSLA. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $941.74.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $977.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $931.79 and a 200 day moving average of $978.90. Tesla has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,871 shares of company stock worth $61,335,952 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

