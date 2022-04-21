TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) PT Lowered to $19.00 at HC Wainwright

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $68.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TGTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $7.69 on Monday. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About TG Therapeutics (Get Rating)
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.