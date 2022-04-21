TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) PT Lowered to $19.00 at HC Wainwright

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $68.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TGTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $7.69 on Monday. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.11% and a negative net margin of 5,204.07%. The business had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics (Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.