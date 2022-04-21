The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Stock Price Down 0.4%

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 111 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.46). Approximately 24,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 39,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.47).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 90.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 78.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.95 million and a P/E ratio of 6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.42.

About The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER)

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including two arcades and eighteen funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities, as well as leisure centers.

