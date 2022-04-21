The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Tesco Pension Investment Ltd

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,944,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395,654 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 2.7% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Charles Schwab worth $163,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,783,000 after acquiring an additional 303,506 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,609 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,315,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,031,000 after acquiring an additional 144,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,278,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.32.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $536,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 574,625 shares of company stock worth $51,649,366 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $3.18 on Thursday, reaching $73.27. 17,461,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,978,919. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Charles Schwab Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.