The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Lifted by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.09. 363,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,854,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.20. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.32.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 574,625 shares of company stock worth $51,649,366 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

