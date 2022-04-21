The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $13,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. FMR LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 734.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENSG opened at $87.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.33. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.29 and a 1 year high of $94.25.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $693.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.43%.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $380,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $33,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,547 shares of company stock valued at $11,737,570 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

