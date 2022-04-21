The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Receives $18.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

STKS stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.05. 65,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,157. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $324.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.47. ONE Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $84.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About ONE Group Hospitality (Get Rating)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.