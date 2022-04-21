The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.4% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

NYSE PG traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $162.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,336,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,189,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $130.29 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.62 and a 200-day moving average of $153.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 59,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $9,465,551.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,622 shares of company stock worth $69,547,040 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

