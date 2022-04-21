The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 107.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,970,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,022,891 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for 2.2% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Progressive worth $202,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Progressive by 31.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,206,000 after buying an additional 3,924,541 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter valued at about $91,715,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Progressive by 18.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,834,000 after buying an additional 892,596 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Progressive by 31.7% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,576,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,311,000 after buying an additional 861,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,552,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,498,000 after purchasing an additional 778,445 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $349,647.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,630 shares of company stock worth $8,916,018. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.02. 2,823,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,785. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $120.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Edward Jones downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.71.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

