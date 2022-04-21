The Sandbox (SAND) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $435.69 Million

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.74 or 0.00006770 BTC on exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $435.69 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.83 or 0.00249490 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.42 or 0.00270745 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 68.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,158,437,853 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

