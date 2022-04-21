Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,480,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,630,000 after buying an additional 641,388 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,467,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,584,000 after buying an additional 20,868 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,237,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,684,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,022,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,674,000 after buying an additional 73,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,452,000 after buying an additional 49,215 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELS. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $82.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.58. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.50 and a twelve month high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.69%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

