Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 42,331 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,331 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Pinterest by 108.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pinterest by 24.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 104.9% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 42.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at about $5,829,000.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $127,171.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 535,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,653 shares of company stock worth $9,624,505. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.55. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $81.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

