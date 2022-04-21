Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,273,150 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after buying an additional 3,298,332 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Okta by 41.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,338,000 after purchasing an additional 808,325 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Okta by 2,405.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,882 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Okta by 1.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,826,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,581,000 after purchasing an additional 29,609 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in Okta by 67.0% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 931,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,070,000 after purchasing an additional 373,813 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OKTA. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Okta from $273.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. JMP Securities raised Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Okta from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.63.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $144.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.63. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $287.44. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

