Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,699 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,283 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,114 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,536 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 10.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,946 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 17,473 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 35.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,566 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $38.51 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.23.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

