Toronto Dominion Bank Has $6 Million Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 136.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 56,932 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of SEI Investments worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 428,630 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 616,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,589,000 after buying an additional 351,420 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,371,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,241,000 after acquiring an additional 136,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 275.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 129,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEIC opened at $59.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.52. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEIC. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

About SEI Investments (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.