Toronto Dominion Bank Has $7.76 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98,424 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $7,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBU. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,469 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,194,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,156,000 after purchasing an additional 299,314 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,798,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,847,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,955,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 169,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 32,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BBU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of NYSE BBU opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average is $42.43.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 7.62%.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

