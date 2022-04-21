Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Packaging Co. of America worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of PKG opened at $166.97 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $167.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PKG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.88.

Packaging Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.