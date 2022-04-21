Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 24,087 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,087 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $7,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 21.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509,355 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,516,000 after buying an additional 35,165 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,098,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,246,000 after acquiring an additional 17,686 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $66.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 234.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.14. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,114 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

