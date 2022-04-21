Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 182,984 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,033 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 182,984 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995,446 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $148,059,000 after purchasing an additional 246,002 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,961,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 103,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,575 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 26,549.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,526,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $75,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,399 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,314,000 after purchasing an additional 650,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average is $31.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.69%.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 668,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $8,200,004.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

