Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984,069 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in DISH Network by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,902,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,617,000 after buying an additional 437,611 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DISH Network by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,790,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,312,000 after acquiring an additional 115,532 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in DISH Network by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,041,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 735,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,974,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

DISH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

