Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.14. 39,625 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 29,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

