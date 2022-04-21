ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Shares Down 14.3%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) shares dropped 14.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 27,925,041 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 269% from the average daily volume of 7,575,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ToughBuilt Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.85.
ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLT)
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.
