ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Shares Down 14.3%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) shares dropped 14.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 27,925,041 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 269% from the average daily volume of 7,575,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ToughBuilt Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLT. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 272.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 421,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 308,544 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 2,590.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 938,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 903,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 134,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 464,083 shares during the period. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

