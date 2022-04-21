TPI Fund Managers Ltd Has $20.26 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Yum! Brands comprises approximately 2.5% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $20,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,123,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,339,016,000 after buying an additional 94,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $695,816,000 after buying an additional 255,750 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,247,000 after buying an additional 1,761,583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,222,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,184,000 after buying an additional 50,175 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,588,000 after buying an additional 1,025,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.94.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,565,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,115. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.63 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

