Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.20-9.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.6-13.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.79 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.200-$9.500 EPS.
Shares of TSCO stock traded down $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $219.17. The stock had a trading volume of 52,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.03 and its 200-day moving average is $221.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $241.54.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $234.27.
In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 563,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,350,000 after purchasing an additional 143,774 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $5,655,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.