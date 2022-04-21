Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.20-9.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.6-13.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.79 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.200-$9.500 EPS.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $219.17. The stock had a trading volume of 52,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.03 and its 200-day moving average is $221.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $241.54.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $234.27.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 563,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,350,000 after purchasing an additional 143,774 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $5,655,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.