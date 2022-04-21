Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.15

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$16.15 and last traded at C$16.60, with a volume of 138877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$24.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Transcontinental in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transcontinental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$18.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

