TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $16,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 121.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDG traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $639.69. 3,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,579. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $649.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $635.31. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $552.72 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total transaction of $7,265,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,612,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,324,315 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.94.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

