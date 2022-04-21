Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives $36.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.39. 172,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,749,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $42.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of -178.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,283,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,963,000 after buying an additional 6,315,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $145,994,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $124,152,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,958,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,216,000 after buying an additional 4,407,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 730.0% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,364,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838,552 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.