Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives $36.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.
A number of brokerages have commented on TCOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.
Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.39. 172,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,749,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $42.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of -178.40 and a beta of 1.02.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,283,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,963,000 after buying an additional 6,315,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $145,994,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $124,152,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,958,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,216,000 after buying an additional 4,407,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 730.0% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,364,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838,552 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Trip.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
