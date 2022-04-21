TrueDeck (TDP) Price Up 48.8% This Week

TrueDeck (TDP) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 21st. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 48.8% against the U.S. dollar. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $100,745.81 and $16,276.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

