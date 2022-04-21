Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.30). Tufin Software Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.38 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUFN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.44 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.51. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

