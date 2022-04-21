U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.73. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $49.78 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.21.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

