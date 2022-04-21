U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $519.29 Million

Analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) will report sales of $519.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $474.84 million and the highest is $545.03 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises posted sales of $450.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $531.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.90 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.13.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,176. The company has a market capitalization of $172.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69.

In other news, Chairman Max L. Fuller bought 147,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $593,854.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $770,279. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 12.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 983,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 110,975 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after acquiring an additional 48,574 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,434,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 250,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises (Get Rating)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.